Ram Charan's wife Upasana's simple floral Dior skirt costs a bomb; PHOTOS

Ram Charan's better half Upasana Konidela's love for all things expensive is very much evident through her fashion choices. Among other star wives like Sneha Reddy, Miheeka Bajaj and Shalini, Upasana too might not be a part of the acting world but is as popular as her star husband Ram Charan.

A business-headed woman, Upasana recently spotted a few photos of her sporting a pink floral skirt with a basic white tee. She teamed her casual look with shoes in green and white. However, what caught our attention was her floral skirt from Dior and it's worth a whopping Rs. 1,35,154. Yes, you read that right! Though she owns some high-end designer stuff, Upasana loves to keep everything simple without flaunting even a bit.

Recently, Upasana caught our attention on her tropical print silk trench coat by an Italian fashion brand that is worth a whopping Rs 3 Lakh approx.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is in Mumbai. The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport earlier today, looking charming as ever. Rc was seen sporting an all-black kurta set and without footwear as he is currently on a spiritual journey as he takes up Ayyappa Deeksha.

