Ram Charan's wife Upasana sports a Louis Vuitton shirt worth Rs 2 Lakhs at the airport

Celebrity couple Ram Charan and Upasana live a luxurious life in every way. Their love for all things expensive has always caught everyone's attention. The couple, who is expecting their first child was recently papped at Hyderabad airport as they were heading to Dubai. However, what caught our eyes was Upasana Konidela's Louis Vuitton shirt that costs a BOMB!

One can see in the photo below, Upasana has elevated her basic jeggings with a Louis Vuitton Monogram shirt having infinity dots in a bold colourway for a playful graphic contrast. She styled her worth Rs 1,73,085 shirt with sunglasses and Chanel shoes. Better half and mommy-to-be Upasana Konidela likes to live a fabulous life.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana in Rs 2 Lakhs LV shirt

A business-headed woman, Upasana, at a pre-wedding party in Thailand, had worn a red cotton jersey dress worth Rs 1,74,146. The star wife made a statement in a sporty dress that looked every bit classic.

As we all know, Upasana is an entrepreneur- an independent woman in her own right and she believes in boasting her own high income with every expensive outfit without flaunting even a bit.

Meanwhile, parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana are in Dubai for a short holiday. After celebrating his birthday with close friends from the film industry, RC headed for a vacation. He will soon resume shooting for Shankar's upcoming film, RC15, which is now titled, 'Game Changer'.



