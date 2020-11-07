  1. Home
Ram Gopal Varma allowed to proceed with Murder's production on the condition of changing real life names

Ram Gopal Varma faced legal trouble when proceeding with his upcoming movie titled Murder. Read on for further details.
Trouble mounted for Ram Gopal Varma after the Nalgonda court stayed the production of his upcoming movie Murder some time back. That happened after a petition was filed by P. Balaswamy, whose son Pranay Perumalla was murdered in 2018 by his father-in-law Maruthi Rao. Citing the reason behind the same, he stated that the movie helmed by Varma and Natti Karuna will affect the ongoing trial of the murder case because of which it should be stalled. 

Now, the latest reports suggest that the filmmaker has been allowed to proceed with the movie. However, he has been given the green light to do so only on one condition that the real names of the characters need to be changed. Ram Gopal Varma has shared this news himself on Twitter. He writes, “VERY HAPPY to inform that our good intentions of making the film MURDER has been rightly understood by the honourable COURT  ...Details will be given once the order is with us ..THANKING EVERYONE.”

Check out the tweet below:

As one can see, the filmmaker has also shared a poster of the movie along with the tweet. Ram Gopal Varma had also tried to make his stance earlier when Balaswamy moved the court. He wrote in one of his tweets, “With regard to media speculations on the case filed on my film MURDER, I once again want to reiterate that my film is based and inspired from a true incident and it is not the truth ..Also there’s no mention of anyone’s caste in the film.” 

