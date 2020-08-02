Ram Gopal Varma announces his next film titled Allu; Here's how Twitterati reacted

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and revealed that his next project is titled Allu, and also mentioned that it is based on a real incident.

Ram Gopal Varma recently released a film titled Power Star and also claimed that it is not based on Pawan Kalyan. Now a week after the film's release amid lockdown, RGV has taken social media by storm yet again b announcing about his next project. The filmmaker took to Twitter and revealed that his next project is titled Allu, and it is based on a real incident. He tweeted, "Another one of RgvWorldTheatre’s next Fictional Reality FR films is “అల్లు” It is the fictional story of what one brother in law from behind did to the family of a very big star ..The story starts after the star announces his “Jana Rajyam” Party."

In a series of tweets, he also mentioned that film will have lead characters called, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Ram Charan among others. Soon after RGV made this announcement, he is being trolled for targeting the actors though he mentioned that he has no plans to take revenge. However, a lot of fans are pretty excited for the film. He further tweeted, "Like some are thinking in reality “అల్లు" is not a non fictional film I am not doing to take revenge for calling me నికృష్టుడు and I swear this on my love for the family."

In his next tweet, he wrote, "In “అల్లు” I will not,not say that it will not,not have theatre mafia, selling party tickets, back biting politics and causing problems between loving brothers."

Another one of RgvWorldTheatre’s next Fictional Reality FR films is “అల్లు” It is the fictional story of what one brother in law from behind did to the family of a very big star ..The story starts after the star announces his “Jana Rajyam” Party — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 2, 2020

“అల్లు" will have characters called A Aaravind K Chiraaanjeevi Prawan Kalyan A Aaarjun A Sheeresh K R Chraran N Baebu and etc etc — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 2, 2020

Like some are thinking in reality “అల్లు" is not a non fictional film I am not doing to take revenge for calling me నికృష్టుడు and I swear this on my love for the family — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 2, 2020

In “అల్లు” I will not,not say that it will not,not have theatre mafia, selling party tickets, back biting politics and causing problems between loving brothers — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 2, 2020

It is a fictional film sir we know.. u r not targeting anybody and we Allu baa fans are with u.. pic.twitter.com/iYEKKkIu6a

OMG, you have a family too! This should be added to the wonders list of the world. — Jagadish Kolagani (@JagadishCI) August 2, 2020

This movie supporting PK... How Allu aravindh back stabbing Pk — Sridhar (@Sridhar8970) August 2, 2020

Alluarjun Annayya ni bad seyyaku mawaa — (@ManiAlluarjun) August 2, 2020

I think it’s going to be interesting movie in the recent time . Waiting eagerly for the movie “Allu”. — VENKATESH KATTA (@VENKATESHKATT19) August 2, 2020

Mega family Antha Manchollu Kadu AA family ....Koncjam Jagrathha Nakkalatho — Sathish Reddy (@Proudcherryfan) August 2, 2020

