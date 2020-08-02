  • facebook
Ram Gopal Varma announces his next film titled Allu; Here's how Twitterati reacted

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and revealed that his next project is titled Allu, and also mentioned that it is based on a real incident.
25112 reads Mumbai
Ram Gopal Varma announces his next film titled Allu; Here's how Twitterati reacted
Ram Gopal Varma recently released a film titled Power Star and also claimed that it is not based on Pawan Kalyan. Now a week after the film's release amid lockdown, RGV has taken social media by storm yet again b announcing about his next project. The filmmaker took to Twitter and revealed that his next project is titled Allu, and it is based on a real incident. He tweeted, "Another one of RgvWorldTheatre’s next Fictional Reality FR films is “అల్లు” It is the fictional story of what one brother in law from behind did to the family of a very big star ..The story starts after the star announces his “Jana Rajyam” Party."

In a series of tweets, he also mentioned that film will have lead characters called, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Ram Charan among others. Soon after RGV made this announcement, he is being trolled for targeting the actors though he mentioned that he has no plans to take revenge. However, a lot of fans are pretty excited for the film. He further tweeted, "Like some are thinking in reality “అల్లు" is not a non fictional film I am not doing to take revenge for calling me నికృష్టుడు and I swear this on my love for the family." 

In his next tweet, he wrote, "In “అల్లు” I will not,not say that it will not,not have theatre mafia, selling party tickets, back biting politics and causing problems between loving brothers."

Check out Tweets below: 

Check out how fans reacted to RGV's next film titled, Allu: 

Also Read: South Newsmakers Of Week: Nagarjuna's BB Telugu 4, Allu Arjun's AA21, Rajamouli & family COVID 19 positive 

It is a fictional film sir we know.. u r not targeting anybody and we Allu baa fans are with u.. pic.twitter.com/iYEKKkIu6a

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Another Bollywood mafia minion

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Retire and go home

Anonymous 2 hours ago

He is getting crappier with every passing day

Anonymous 2 hours ago

You are done Ramu Uncle. Retire

