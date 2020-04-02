Ram Gopal Varma apologises after his ‘April fool prank’ on testing positive for COVID 19 is criticised

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter space and apologized for his April fool prank on being tested positive for COVID 19.

Ram Gopal Varma, on April 1st, took to social media and announced that he was informed by his doctor that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. The tweet received massive attention and the actor received numerous messages from his fans and followers who prayed for his speedy recovery. Many news channels reported the news and it was all over the internet yesterday. He wrote on Twitter, “My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona”.

Later, he put out another tweet, saying that it was a prank for April Fool's Day. He mentioned in the tweet that his doctor informed him that it was a prank. The Tollywood star’s joke was largely criticised by people and they stated that it was not in a good taste. Some even demanded action to be taken on the actor for creating a panic among the public. While some slammed the actor for not realising the seriousness of the situation, others noted that he has to be more responsible for being a celebrity.

Finally, he took to Twitter and issued an apology. He wrote on Twitter, “Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologize to them”. At a time when the whole world is struggling hard to fight the virus, this prank created unnecessary panic, said public on social media. It is to be noted that the Maharashtra government issued a warning of action against people who create panic in the name of April fool prank.

