Ram Gopal Varma apologises to Kangana Ranaut and says no actress has her versatility; Twitterati REACT

After the trailer release of Thalaivi which is based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and late actress J Jayalalithaa, RGV is all praises for Kangana Ranaut.
Mumbai
When it comes to giving out opinions on social media, Ram Gopal Varma and Kangana Ranaut have often been at loggerheads. RVG, who is known for his no-filter and straightforward tweets, has now apologised to Kangana Ranaut. After the trailer release of Thalaivi which is based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and late actress J Jayalalithaa, RGV is all praises for the Queen actress. He took to his Twitter space and wrote, "Hey @KanganaTeam I might disagree with u on certain overreaches in some specific regions but I want to salute u for being so super duper special #ThalaiviTrailer is just MINDBLOWING and I am sure JAYALALITHA must be thrilled in heaven." 

To this Kangana Ranaut replied, "Hey sir... I don’t disagree with you on anything... I like and appreciate you very much, in this dead serious world where egos and prides get hurt so easily I appreciate you cause you don’t take anything seriously not even yourself.... Thank you for compliments." Continuing his praises for the actress in the next Tweet, the filmmaker also apologised and commented to Kangana Ranaut's 'Meryl Streep' remark. 

He replied to her saying, "Well @KanganaTeam,anyone with strong opinions is bound to provoke extreme reactions ..I must confess I felt urs a tall claim when u compared with Hollywood greats,but I now apologise and agree 100% that no other actress in the world has ever had ur versatility." 

Take a look at what Twitterati have to say about RGV's apology to Kangana: 








In the past, the actress had addressed herself as the most versatile actor and compared to Hollywood legends such as Meryl Streep. Comparing herself at par with Meryl Streep, Kangana had written, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Like she said this guy doesn't take things seriously.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

He was being sarcastic. She thinks its real lol

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Sarcasm at its best!!