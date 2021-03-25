Ram Gopal Varma apologises to Kangana Ranaut and says no actress has her versatility; Twitterati REACT
When it comes to giving out opinions on social media, Ram Gopal Varma and Kangana Ranaut have often been at loggerheads. RVG, who is known for his no-filter and straightforward tweets, has now apologised to Kangana Ranaut. After the trailer release of Thalaivi which is based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and late actress J Jayalalithaa, RGV is all praises for the Queen actress. He took to his Twitter space and wrote, "Hey @KanganaTeam I might disagree with u on certain overreaches in some specific regions but I want to salute u for being so super duper special #ThalaiviTrailer is just MINDBLOWING and I am sure JAYALALITHA must be thrilled in heaven."
To this Kangana Ranaut replied, "Hey sir... I don’t disagree with you on anything... I like and appreciate you very much, in this dead serious world where egos and prides get hurt so easily I appreciate you cause you don’t take anything seriously not even yourself.... Thank you for compliments." Continuing his praises for the actress in the next Tweet, the filmmaker also apologised and commented to Kangana Ranaut's 'Meryl Streep' remark.
He replied to her saying, "Well @KanganaTeam,anyone with strong opinions is bound to provoke extreme reactions ..I must confess I felt urs a tall claim when u compared with Hollywood greats,but I now apologise and agree 100% that no other actress in the world has ever had ur versatility."
Take a look at what Twitterati have to say about RGV's apology to Kangana:
Trolling at it's best pic.twitter.com/5mS7NUGuoC
— Harish (@Hakunamatata474) March 24, 2021
Serious or sarcastic?
— Haa (@Haa01016839) March 24, 2021
Finally every one needs to bow down infront of Queen
— Lakshmi (@Lakshmi26028479) March 24, 2021
Can never be compared instead only celebrated. We need to be less inferior in our mindset
— Nars (@NaimaH56) March 24, 2021
Ramgopal ji have you forgotten sridevi and kshanam kshanam ??!!
— Little Hummingbird (@LittleHummingb8) March 24, 2021
RGV sir found someone to admire after the Sridevi.
— Raman KV (@KVenkatRaman7) March 24, 2021
Isn’t it the other way, I mean “Extreme opinions are bound to provoke Strong reactions “?
— krishna (@krishnaraotumu) March 24, 2021
WOW. This is brilliant! Grateful RGV for standing up for an Indian woman who knows how to stand up for herself and stand by her opinions.
— Chetna Ingle (@cringle2016) March 24, 2021
In the past, the actress had addressed herself as the most versatile actor and compared to Hollywood legends such as Meryl Streep. Comparing herself at par with Meryl Streep, Kangana had written, "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."
Also Read: Samantha Akkineni calls Kangana Ranaut 'bravest'; Says she can’t wait to witness this Thalaivi magic
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Like she said this guy doesn't take things seriously.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
He was being sarcastic. She thinks its real lol
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Sarcasm at its best!!