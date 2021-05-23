Ram Gopal Varma is back at it again; Takes a dig at Allu Sirish's shirtless mirror selfie
Allu Arjun's brother and actor Allu Sirish recently shared a few mirror selfies post his workout session. The shirtless photos went viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. He is seen flaunting his chiselled body and abs in the post-workout photos. Sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote, "Mirror selfies. Coz photoshoots are too mainstream! ;)." The actor has been getting a lot of comments over his stunning transformation. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took commented on Allu Sirish's photo.
RGV is back at taking digs at the Allu family. Known for his controversial tweets and comments, Ram Gopal Varma shared a photo of Sirish and wrote, "Ee Naa koduku CONAN the BARBARIAN Arnold Schwarzenegger koduku Kaadhu..Allu Aravind koduku ......Allu Saaarrr Mee ....Ki....Joharrr." RGV's comment on Sirish's photo is getting mixed reactions.
Check it out:
ఎలాగో మొఖం చూప లేక కండలు చూపిస్తున్నాడు చింపాంజీ మూతి గల వాడు , planet of the apes lo పనికి వస్తాడు, వాళ్ల అయ్యాకు చెప్పండి,
— Bachi reddy (@m_baachi) May 23, 2021
Vodilay guru..... Bacha gaddu
— Arman (@Arman21477649) May 23, 2021
Joseph Baena looks just like dad Arnold Schwarzenegger pic.twitter.com/14SDJkbnu4
— Vijay Chinamuthevi (@Chinamuthevivi1) May 22, 2021
నీకు కుళ్ళు నువ్వు చేయలేనిది ఇతను చేసాడని. బాడీ బిల్డింగ్ అంటే మందుకొట్టి అమ్మాయిల పక్కలో పడుకున్నంత ఈజీ కాదు. ఒక సారి ట్రై చెయ్ తెలుస్తుంది
— Shaik shafi (@shaikshafi34) May 23, 2021
రాము కొంచం కష్టం ఐన నచ్చకపోయినా వాడితో ఒక బిగ్గెస్ట్ ప్లాప్ మూవీ తీ రాము .. ఇంకా కంటికి కనపడడు అసలు.
— Kalpam Prathap (@KalpamPrathap) May 23, 2021
Mana vaadu villan ga raaniste superb ga vuntundi ippudunna telugu herolaku baaga set avutaadu ika allu Arjun ki allu sireesh ki climax lo fight jarugutunte same faces kadaa chuse vaariki adbhutanga vuntundi sir okkasaari pls think
— JEEVAN A (@4445Rikey) May 23, 2021
Epudo ఆయన mi g.. పగలగొట్టి ఉంటాడు.. అందుకే ట్వీట్ వేసినట్లు ఉన్నారు
— Satyarama Srinivas (@srinivastsr) May 23, 2021
Also Read: David Warner makes Tollywood fans go gaga as he deepfakes himself as Allu Arjun in Ramulo Ramula song
In the past, RGV had praised Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish's eldest brother Allu Bobby, also known as Venkatesh. Taking to Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "Just happened to see Allu Bobby and I am shocked why he’s not on the screen because I frankly think he looked more of a man than any other man in the whole of the mega stylish power family ..Why???"
Take a look:
Just happened to see Allu Bobby and I am shocked why he’s not on the screen because I frankly think he looked more of a man than any other man in the whole of the mega stylish power family ..Why???
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 4, 2019
