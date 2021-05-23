Ram Gopal Varma is back at it again; Takes a dig at Allu Sirish's shirtless mirror selfie

In the past, RGV had praised Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish's eldest brother Allu Bobby, also known as Venkatesh.

Allu Arjun's brother and actor Allu Sirish recently shared a few mirror selfies post his workout session. The shirtless photos went viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. He is seen flaunting his chiselled body and abs in the post-workout photos. Sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote, "Mirror selfies. Coz photoshoots are too mainstream! ;)." The actor has been getting a lot of comments over his stunning transformation. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took commented on Allu Sirish's photo.

RGV is back at taking digs at the Allu family. Known for his controversial tweets and comments, Ram Gopal Varma shared a photo of Sirish and wrote, "Ee Naa koduku CONAN the BARBARIAN Arnold Schwarzenegger koduku Kaadhu..Allu Aravind koduku ......Allu Saaarrr Mee ....Ki....Joharrr." RGV's comment on Sirish's photo is getting mixed reactions.

Check it out:

In the past, RGV had praised Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish's eldest brother Allu Bobby, also known as Venkatesh. Taking to Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "Just happened to see Allu Bobby and I am shocked why he’s not on the screen because I frankly think he looked more of a man than any other man in the whole of the mega stylish power family ..Why???"

Take a look:

Just happened to see Allu Bobby and I am shocked why he’s not on the screen because I frankly think he looked more of a man than any other man in the whole of the mega stylish power family ..Why??? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 4, 2019

