Ram Gopal Varma breaks the internet as he licks the feet of Ashu Reddy; Netizens troll him

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma always manages to grab headlines with his upfront statements or bizarre actions. Yet again, today happens to be one such time as he is going viral on the internet with his latest pics and video with former Bigg Boss contestant Ashu Reddy. He shared a photo and video of kissing Ashu Reddy's feet as she interviewed him for his upcoming film Dangerous. RGV took to his Twitter and shared a pic, where he is seen sitting on a floor and caressing Ashu Reddy's feet. He later also shared the interview video on his YouTube Channel. On December 6, RGV posted a pic on Twitter of kissing the feet of actress Ashu Reddy. He wrote, ‘Where is the DANGEROUS mark in ASHU REDDY. Full video in 30 mints at 9.30 pm."

The director mentioned that he is sitting on the floor to remind everyone how women should be treated and the video shows the director not only kissed the feet of Ashu Reddy but he also sucked her toes with her permission. Check out RGV and Ashu Reddy's pics and video here:



Netizens on social media are trolling the director and said it's disgusting and distasteful how he goes to any length to promote his film. A Twitter user wrote, "Sometimes i really feel bad for RGV, once he was one of the top director of Indian cinema... All industry top heroes wanted to work with him.......& now. (sic)". Another netizen wrote, "any plans to start spa and massage therapy ce nters in future?" Check out netizens trolling RGV

