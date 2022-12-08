Ram Gopal Varma breaks the internet as he licks the feet of Ashu Reddy; Netizens troll him
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a photo and video of kissing former Bigg Boss contesant Ashu Reddy's feet as she interviewed him for his upcoming film Dangerous.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma always manages to grab headlines with his upfront statements or bizarre actions. Yet again, today happens to be one such time as he is going viral on the internet with his latest pics and video with former Bigg Boss contestant Ashu Reddy. He shared a photo and video of kissing Ashu Reddy's feet as she interviewed him for his upcoming film Dangerous.
RGV took to his Twitter and shared a pic, where he is seen sitting on a floor and caressing Ashu Reddy's feet. He later also shared the interview video on his YouTube Channel. On December 6, RGV posted a pic on Twitter of kissing the feet of actress Ashu Reddy. He wrote, ‘Where is the DANGEROUS mark in ASHU REDDY. Full video in 30 mints at 9.30 pm."
The director mentioned that he is sitting on the floor to remind everyone how women should be treated and the video shows the director not only kissed the feet of Ashu Reddy but he also sucked her toes with her permission.
Check out RGV and Ashu Reddy's pics and video here:
Netizens on social media are trolling the director and said it's disgusting and distasteful how he goes to any length to promote his film. A Twitter user wrote, "Sometimes i really feel bad for RGV, once he was one of the top director of Indian cinema... All industry top heroes wanted to work with him.......& now. (sic)". Another netizen wrote, "any plans to start spa and massage therapy ce nters in future?"
Check out netizens trolling RGV
About RGV's film Dangerous
Dangerous is directed by Ram Gopal Varma and features Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly as leads in the roles of lesbians. The movie is based on homosexuality and will showcase how the lesbian couple fights society to lead a happy married life. The movie is all set to go on floors on December 9.
For the unversed, Ashu Reddy participated in the third season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. Later on, she went on to become the host of the show, Happy Days.
Also Read: Throwback Thursday: When kid Vijay Deverakonda posed with 'Big Boys' Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu