Ram Gopal Varma calls MAA a 'circus'; President Vishnu's brother Manchu Manoj REACTS

When it comes to giving out opinions on social media, Ram Gopal never shies away. RVG, who is known for his no-filter and straightforward tweets, has now called MAA members jokers. RGV took to Twitter and shelled out his opinion on MAA controversies as he wrote, Cine'MAA' is a CIRCUS full of JOKERS." Manchu Manoj, brother Vishnu reacted.

Manoj responded to RGV's tweet, which says, "And you are the Ring Master, sir." Lakshmi Manchu, sister of Manoj and Vishnu also reacted to RGV's comment and supported her brother. She gave a thumbs-up to Manoj sassy reply to RGV and wrote "Aaattt Manu."

Recently, MAA newly elected President Vishnu Manchu took oath in the film nagar in presence of ministers and blessings of veterans actors like Mohanlal, Krishnam Raju and others.

Recently Lakshmi Manchu was trolled for her tweet to wish brother Vishnu for his new role as president. She sent him blessings for commencing the new journey to 'change the world' and soon after the tweet, she was trolled.

Prakash Raj and his panel members, who had resigned from their respective positions and also expressed their reservations about the legitimacy of the elections and abusive behaviour.