Ram Gopal Varma 'can't wait' for Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona as he heaps praises on the teaser

Kichcha Sudeep's much-awaited pan-Indian film Vikrant Rona has been making tremendous buzz ever since its inception. The posters and teasers which were released received a good response from audiences and critics. Now, the film has added another credential as ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma heaped praises on the teaser. He called the teaser marvellous and also said he can't wait to watch the film.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the director wrote, “Had the good fortune to see some 3 D footage of @KicchaSudeep ‘s #VikrantRona directed by @anupsbhandari ..And I must say it’s looking NEXT LEVEL ..ABSOLUTELY MARVELLOUS …Can’t wait to see full film on July 28th” The teaser of ‘Vikrant Rona’ opened up to gushy critiques from all across the world with most of the people hailing the filmmaker’s marvelous vision.

The teaser presented the star in and as Vikrant Rona, ‘Lord of the Dark’. This glimpse from the movie treats the fans with a grand cinematic experience.

Along with Kichcha Sudeep as the lead protagonist, Vikrant Rona also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles, along with others. The pan world 3D film will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English. The film is presented by s presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian.

The actor bagged a huge milestone as he became the first actor to dub in English for a film.

