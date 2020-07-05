Ram Gopal Varma CLARIFIES rumours of his team member testing positive for COVID 19

Recently, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to social media and denied reports of crew member testing positive for COVID-19.

Recently, reports were doing rounds that one of the crew members from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's team has been tested positive for COVID-19. RGV recently took to social media to dismiss all reports regarding the same. RGV took to Twitter and clarified rumours of his team member testing positive for Coronavirus. He wrote, "News circulating that we stopped shooting work because one of our team has tested positive is incorrect ..In fact we made everyone involved go through a test before shoot start and all tests came negative ..We are stringently following all guidelines."

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma recently hit the headlines after he released a video of Pawan Kalyan's lookalike. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that his next film is titled, Power Star. He wrote, "BREAKING NEWS: My next film on RGVWORLDTHEATRE is titled POWER STAR ..it will be starring P K, M S , N B , T S, a Russian woman , four children , 8 buffaloes and R G V ..No prizes will be given for understanding who the characters are #RGV’sPOWERSTAR."

Well, soon reports started doing rounds that the film is a biopic on Pawan Kalyan. Clarifying about it, the filmmaker tweeted, "Media speculations that POWER STAR is PAWAN KALYAN’s story is incorrect and irresponsible .. POWER STAR is a fictional story of a top film star who starts a party and loses in the elections ..Any resemblance to reality is accidentally coincidental."

Check out RGV's latest Tweets below:

News circulating that we stopped shooting work because one of our team has tested positive is incorrect ..In fact we made everyone involved go through a test before shoot start and all tests came negative ..We are stringently following all guidelines — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 4, 2020

Media speculations that POWER STAR is PAWAN KALYAN’s story is incorrect and irresponsible .. POWER STAR is a fictional story of a top film star who starts a party and loses in the elections ..Any resemblance to reality is accidentally coincidental . pic.twitter.com/xje6b7JKBS — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×