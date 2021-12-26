Ram Gopal Varma comments on Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR release in theatres amidst rising Omicron cases

Ram Gopal Varma is known for being in the news for all the wrong reasons. Be it for his films or statements, RGV is always in the news. The filmmaker has yet again managed to grab the attention on his tweet regarding the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR. However, his fans are amazed knowing how it does make sense.

RGV has an idea for the government amidst the rising Omicron cases in India. Tweeting about it, RGV wrote, "I have a GREAT idea for the GOVERNMENT regarding OMICRON…They should not allow anyone into #RRR theatres unless they show proof of DOUBLE DOSE ..The DESIRE to see #RRR will CONQUER the CARELESSNESS of the PEOPLE."

Take a look:

A Twitter user commented, 'For the very first time u spoke which makes sense,' while the other wrote, 'That's actually good idea.'

RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role is releasing in cinemas on January 7, 2022. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus will release in all the 5 languages.

Apart from the two leads, RRR also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in key roles. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries.

