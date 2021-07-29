Ram Gopal Varma comments on Telugu actor Sumanth's second marriage

While Sumanth Akkineni is tight-lipped about his wedding with Pavithra, reports state the actor is all set to start a new chapter of his life again. A wedding invite with the initials 'SP' which stand for Sumanth and Pavithra is also going viral on social media. Reports about Telugu actor Sumanth getting married again have taken over the Internet. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for speaking his mind out regarding anything and everything also commented on Sumanth's marriage news.

He mocked Sumanth sarcastically on Twitter and wrote, "Oka saari ayyaka koda nekinkaa buddhi raaledha Sumanth? Nee kharma , aa pavitra kharma. Anubhavinchandi." In his next Tweet, he wrote, "Oka pelle norella penta ayite, rendo pellentayya Swami ? Naa maata vini maneyi Pavitra gaaru, mee jeevithalani paadu chesukokandi.Thappu meedhi Sumanth dhi kaadhu.Thapu a dhaurbhagyapu vyavastadi."

Oka saari ayyaka kooda neekinkaa buddhi raaledha ⁦@iSumanth⁩ ? Nee kharma , aa pavitra kharma Anubhavinchandi pic.twitter.com/cfg2Zs5npg — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 28, 2021

Oka pelle noorella penta ayithe, rendo pellentayya Swami ⁦? ⁩ Naa maata vini maneyyi ..Pavitra gaaru, mee jeevithaalani paadu chesukokandi..Thappu meedhi ⁦@iSumanth⁩ dhi kaadhu ..Thappu aa dhaurbhagyapu vyavasthadi pic.twitter.com/DUJKRQuiC6 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 28, 2021

Sumanth was married to former actress Keerthi Reddy in 2004. They got divorced amicably in 2006. Keerthy remarried and is now settled in the USA.

Sumanth is the only son of Surendra Yarlagadda and Satyavathi Akkineni and the eldest grandchild of the Telugu film actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. His parents are residing in the USA while he is in India. Sumanth was adopted by his maternal grandparents.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with the shooting of his upcoming project Anaganaga Oka Rowdy', an action drama. The makers are looking forward to a big-screen release.

