Ram Gopal Varma gives political advice to Pawan Kalyan

In an unexpected turn of events, renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his outspoken critiques, has made a startling tweet regarding Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan following the Telangana Assembly election results on Sunday, December 3rd.

Taking to Twitter (now X), RGV tagged Pawan Kalyan in a tweet that read, "Sir @PawanKalyan, as a genuine fan, I advise you to remove all close confidantes from your inner circle. Individuals like N M and R K will ultimately undermine your political aspirations and bury your career." In the tweet made by RGV, he proclaimed himself as a genuine fan of Pawan Kalyan.

While Ram Gopal Varma alluded to specific individuals in his tweet, their identities remain unclear. The filmmaker's candid remarks, however, are consistent with his signature style of provocative and satirical tweets that often spark debate and discussion. The recent X post on the Bheemla Nayak movie actor could be one of the examples of how RGV is known for his tweets.

Regarding Sardaar Gabbar Singh's movie actor performance in the Telangana Assembly elections, the Hari Hara Veera Mallu actor’s party, Jana Sena Party, has contested in eight constituencies. The Janasena Party fielded candidates in Kukatpalle, Khammam, Kothagudum, Wrya, Aswaraopeta, Kodad, Nagarkurnool, and Tandur.

However, Janasena failed to secure victory in any of these eight constituencies, resulting in the loss of deposits. The Ustaad Bhagat Singh actor's efforts to sway Telangana voters proved unsuccessful, prompting a reassessment of seat distribution strategies with the TDP in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Upcoming movie of Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan's recent collaboration with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej in Samuthirakani's directorial venture, Bro, released on July 28th, 2023, failed to meet audience expectations. Critics also expressed mixed reviews, resulting in the film's categorization as an average hit.

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming projects include director Krish Jagarlamudi's forthcoming action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and the recently announced OG, directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame.

