Ram Gopal Varma has a quirky take on Maharashtra and AP govt's ticket pricing system for RRR

It is well known fact that Ram Gopal Varma has been constantly slamming Andhra Pradesh government over low ticket prices. However, when everyone thought things got settled after his meeting with Cinematographer Minister Perni Venkataramaiah , the filmmaker yet again took to Twitter and questioned the government over the issue.

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and questioned the government over low ticket prices comparing to Maharashtra government. He said it is weird how SS Rajamouli's motherland, the AP government doesn't want ticket prices of RRR to be Rs 200 but the Maharashtra government is okay to keep the ticket prices 2000.

The filmmaker tweeted, "Maharashtra state allowing @ssrajamouli ‘s RRR ticket price to sell at Rs 2200/- and his home state AP not even allowing to sell at Rs 200/- raises an existential question “WHO KILLED KATTAPPA? “

He further added, "How can a Rs 500 cr RRR film and a film costing just Rs 1 cr be forced to sell at the same ticket price ?"

The Andhra Pradesh government issued a new G.O which claims that they can’t screen more than a fixed no. of shows in the state and the film tickets should only be booked through the government-run web portal that is launching soon.

