Ram Gopal Varma has THIS to say about Amitabh Bachchan touching Kalki 2898 AD producer Ashwini Dutt’s feet

The massive Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event took place recently in Mumbai amidst the presence of the star cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. The event turned out to be a huge success with candid revelations, interactions, and speeches from the cast winning hearts online.

However, one particular moment between the film’s producer Ashwini C. Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan stole the show on social media. It was when Big B touched the feet of Ashwini Dutt, to take his blessings before buying the film’s first ticket. Talking about the same, director Ram Gopal Varma shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), in his true no-filter manner.

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Amitabh Bachchan’s respectful gesture towards Ashwini Dutt

Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his no-nonsense tweets on X, wrote, “Here is UPPER LIMIT of achievement for Ashwini Dutt by Amitabh Bachchan doing this.”

The veteran filmmaker then expressed his doubts about whether any star of the past or present would do such a thing, “I doubt from N T Rama Rao onwards till the latest young heroes anybody would have done this.”

The Shiva director also added, “I have never seen Big B also do this to any other producer. Hats off to Dutt Garu.”

Ram Gopal Varma’s rich history with Amitabh Bachchan

Ram Gopal Varma and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in several films and to this day, share a close bond. Their work includes the Sarkar trilogy, Rann and Nishabd. Despite the success or failure of their films, Amitabh has always spoken fondly of the maverick filmmaker, calling him a genius.

However, RGV has iterated on many occasions that his bonding with Amitabh Bachchan is strictly professional. The director had also made a statement in the past regarding the same, saying, “Don’t share a close bond with the Bachchan family.” Amitabh Bachchan too has had his fair share of disagreements with the controversial director over their many collaborations.

Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Kalki 2898 AD

As we have seen in the official trailer, Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Ashwatthama, a cursed sage from the Mahabharatha. With less than a week to go before the film’s release, fans are now eager to witness Big B on the screens yet again.

The much-awaited movie is slated to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024, with Prabhas headlining the project. Besides Big B and the Baahubali actor, the sci-fi adventure thriller also has an ensemble cast of actors like Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more in key roles.

