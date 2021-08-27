Ram Gopal Varma introduces the 'Woman In Blue Swimsuit' as his first love; Reveals Satya was named after her

Ram Gopal Varma, who is known as a controversial figure has made a big revelation about his first love. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared a few photos of the lady named Satya Polavarapu and addressed her as his first love. He also revealed his film Satya and ’s name in Kshana Kshanam have been named after his first love.

Sharing a photo of Satya in a blue swimsuit, RGV tweeted, "The woman in blue swim suit is SATYA ..She was my 1st ever Love in my college days at Siddhardha engineering college Vijayawada.. @polavarapusatya is currently in the US practising Maternal Fetal medicine specialist and OB Gyn."

He also shared the latest photo of Satya from Miami Beach and wrote, "My land mark film SATYA and Sridevi’s name in KSHANA KSHANAM were named after @PolavarapuSatya .Incidentally these pics are her today’s present photos she sent me from Miami Beach."

Check out Tweets below:

The woman in blue swim suit is SATYA ..She was my 1st ever Love in my college days at Siddhardha engineering college Vijayawada.. @polavarapusatya is currently in the US practising Maternal Fetal medicine specialist and OB Gyn pic.twitter.com/UjsnhEGhwY — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2021

My land mark film SATYA and Sridevi’s name in KSHANA KSHANAM were named after ⁦@PolavarapuSatya⁩ ..Incidentally these pics are her today’s present photos she sent me from Miami Beach pic.twitter.com/yIvAS8jb9u — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2021

Satya, produced and directed by Ram Gopal Varma was one of the biggest hits of the 90s. The National Award-winning film starred J. D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma recently faced flak on social media after he posted a video of him dancing with Inaya Sultana. Ram Gopal Varma has always hit the headlines for wrong reasons and his latest tweets have grabbed everyone's attention.

