‘Ram Gopal Varma ka baap’: RGV reveals SS Rajamouli’s reaction to Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Animal

Nagarjuna Akkineni's cult classic Shiva is all set to re-release in theaters on November 14, 2025, marking 36 years since its original release. As part of the promotions, the King actor was seen in conversation with Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

During the interaction, RGV revealed SS Rajamouli's reaction to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga after watching Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Ram Gopal Varma on how SS Rajamouli reacted to Animal

Speaking with Nagarjuna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma said, “After the release of Animal, SS Rajamouli called me and said, 'I compared Sandeep Reddy Vanga with you earlier. I take my words back, he is the Ram Gopal Varma ka baap.’”

RGV admitted that he had earlier been unaware of the comparison between himself and Sandeep, but suggested that the Animal director had certainly earned it. He added that Vanga is distinctive in his attitude and in the way he defies conventional cinema, both in character portrayal and scene conception.

While praising Sandeep as a filmmaker, RGV also openly criticized Animal for its portrayal of the father-son relationship. He further commented that the infamous scene featuring Zoya (Triptii Dimri) being asked to lick the protagonist's shoe was “inconsistent.”

More about Animal

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is an action drama that follows the story of Ranvijay Singh, who shares a strained relationship with his father, Balbir Singh, an industrialist.

After spending years abroad, Ranvijay returns home seeking revenge against those who attempted to assassinate his father, resulting in a violent and bloody conflict.

Co-written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and several others in key roles. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film was a massive box-office success.

A sequel titled Animal Park is currently in the works and was teased in the post-credits scene of the original movie.

SS Rajamouli’s next film

SS Rajamouli is gearing up to reveal the title of his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29, with a grand launch event on November 15, 2025. The globe-trotting jungle adventure stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

