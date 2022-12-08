Ram Gopal Varma licks Ashu Reddy's feet to his comments on Sridevi; 5 times director created controversies

Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most controversial figures in the movie industry. He is known for doing absurd things and speaking his mind and heart out on anything and everything happening within and outside the industry. The director is currently trending on the internet for his latest act of kissing former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Ashu Reddy's feet. Well, and as we know this is not the first time RGV has shown he is an admirer of women. From licking Ashu Reddy's feet, sexy dancing with Inaya Sulthana to his madness towards Sridevi, here are a few times Ram Gopal Varma created controversies.

RGV licks Ashu Reddy's feet Ram Gopal Varma recently was interviewed by Ashu Reddy for his upcoming film Dangerous, based on homosexuality. However, what caught the attention was the director sitting on the floor and caressing and licking Ashu Reddy's feet as she sat on the sofa. This is currently trending on the internet and Netizens are trolling the director. The director mentioned that he is sitting on the floor to remind everyone how women should be treated and the video shows the director not only kissed the feet of Ashu Reddy but he also sucked her toes with her permission.



RGV and Inaya Sulthana's intimate dance Ram Gopal Varma and Inaya Sulthana grabbed eyeballs with their intimate dance at his birthday party in August. The Veerappan director has shared a sensuous video of him dancing with Inaya Sultana on the song Rangeela. However, later he joked that it was not him in the video. Along with Inaya, Ashu Reddy was also present at his birthday party and the pics went viral.



Director flirts with Apsara Rani Ram Gopal Varma doesn't shy away from flirting with girls. RGV's Dangerous star Apsra Rani shared a pic of herself in a red bikini and he compared her to a diamond. She captioned her pic, "Young Wild and Free." Ramu replied to her post and said, "Young, wild and not free but as valuable as a diamond. Another time Apsra Rani shared her picture with Marlyn Monroe's quote about well-mannered girls and he reacted and said 'well-mannered girls bore him to death'.



RGV's first love Ram Gopal Varma, who is known as a controversial figure has made a big revelation about his first love. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared a few photos of the lady named Satya Polavarapu and addressed her as his first love. He also revealed his film Satya and Sridevi’s name in Kshana Kshanam have been named after his first love.