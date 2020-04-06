Ram Gopal Varma lights cigarette instead of candle; Stirs up controversy yet again

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter space and shared a photo of himself lighting a cigarette at a time when people shared photos of themselves lighting candles.

Ram Gopal Varma, who was caught in soup after his recent ‘prank’ on April Fool's Day, has made the headlines yet again. This time, he put up a photo and a video of himself lighting a cigarette at a time when people from the whole nation have been sharing photos of themselves lighting candles and diyas. This post caught the attention of the public and they took the case of the director left, right and centre.

For the unversed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent out a video message, urging people to unite while fighting against Coronavirus. He requested people to light up diyas and candles at 9 PM on April 5th for 9 minutes. Several celebrities including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mohanlal have shared photos and videos of themselves lighting up candles. Ram Gopal Varma, who shared his video of lighting up cigarette, wrote “9 PM Disclaimer: Not following Corona warnings is far more dangerous than not following government warnings on cigarette smoking”.

9 PM Disclaimer : Not following Corona warnings is far more dangerous than not following government warnings on cigarette smoking pic.twitter.com/Few9fyXhOg — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 5, 2020

On April 1st, RGV took to his Twitter space and tweeted stating that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. Later, he informed on the microblogging website that his ‘doctor’ played an April Fool’s prank on him and that he does not have Coronavirus. In another tweet, he apologised after the public slammed the actor for creating unnecessary panic at a time when the world is trying to combat the situation.

