Ram Gopal Varma pens a letter to Coronavirus; Check out Sri Reddy's fun and sarcastic reaction to it

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently took to Twitter and penned a letter to Coronavirus, the deadly virus that has spread across the globe. The virus, which was detected first in China and killed over 3000 people, has now spread in India as well. A few positive cases have been detected in India as well. While celebrities are taking to social media to spread the message of taking necessary precautions, RGV wrote a letter to coronavirus. In his series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "Dear Virus, instead of being so dumb and killing everyone get educated that u too will die along with us because u are a parasite ..If u don’t believe me take a crash course in virology ..So my request to u is to live and let live ..I hope wisdom will prevail upon u."

Tollywood actress and model Sri Reddy, who is known for being one of the most controversial faces in the industry, took to Twitter and commented on RGV's post. She wrote, “You are effecting more than coronavirus Ram Gopal Varma, I still love u. I will make personal GST.” Ram Gopal Varma's many fans could not help but react to his creative posts on the deadly virus. Most of the reasons are super funny and sarcastic. Check out the tweets below.

Dear Virus, instead of being so dumb and killing everyone get educated that u too will die along with us because u are a parasite ..If u don’t believe me take a crash course in virology ..So my request to u is to live and let live ..I hope wisdom will prevail upon u — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 4, 2020

If there are much lesser number of cases in India , it either means we are just plain lucky or that coronavirus doesn’t like Indians much — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 4, 2020

A much more dangerous virus than the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Xnu5P6C3De — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 6, 2020

South celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal also took to social media to spread the awareness about the precautions that one should take to be safe from the coronavirus outbreak. Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Safety always comes first. Do not panic and stay safe. #CoronaAlert."

Safety always comes first. Do not panic and stay safe.#CoronaAlert pic.twitter.com/kb0TplHYLV — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 4, 2020

