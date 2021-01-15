Ram Gopal Varma praises Prashanth Neel & Yash; Says 'kudos' for putting Kannada industry on 'world map'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to praise Prashanth and Yash for KGF Chapter 2 and changing the face of Kannada film industry.

There is no denying that director Prashanth Neel's blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash has boosted the morale of the Kannada film industry. The film managed to set the box office on fire and won the hearts of the audience across languages. It is said to be the first Kannada film to makes Rs 200 crore approx at the box office. Well, there is no stopping for director Prashanth Neel, who is to release KGF: Chapter 2 soon. Also, the director's much talked about film Salaar starring Prabhas went on floors today.

Yash graced the puja ceremony of the film today in Hyderabad and also posed some stunning photos with Baahubali star. The pictures have already taken social media by storm. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also took to Twitter and praised the director for KGF Chapter 2 and changing the face of Kannada film industry. He wrote, "Until 2 years back let alone BOLLYWOOD even South industry never took KANNADA INDUSTRY seriously ..KUDOS to @prashanth_neel & @TheNameIsYash for putting it on the WORLD MAP #KGF2."

Until 2 years back let alone BOLLYWOOD even South industry never took KANNADA INDUSTRY seriously ..KUDOS to @prashanth_neel & @TheNameIsYash for putting it on the WORLD MAP #KGF2 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 15, 2021

BAHUBALI 2 trailer 11 cr views in 3 YEARS RRR 3.8 cr in 3 MONTHS and KGF 2 14 cr in 3 DAYS.. OUCHH! This is a STOMACH PUNCH delivered by @Prashanth_neel on behalf of all KANNADIGAS into the stomachs of all the other film industries — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 15, 2021

Talking about Salaar, the first intense look of Prabhas was released in December and it took social media by storm. Releasing the look on Twitter, Prashanth Neel had tweeted, “An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. .CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!! For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film. Dearest welcome to Darling #Prabhas sir."

