Ram Gopal Varma questions Rajinikanth, 'Why are you not doing anything to destroy the Coronavirus?'

Ram Gopal Varma has shared a funny meme on Rajinikanth over the current Coronavirus outspread across the world. RGV took to Twitter and questioned why Rajinikanth is not doing anything to destroy Coronavirus.

Superstar Rajinikanth has larger than life onscreen as well as offscreen personality. He is the ultimate and can do the impossible. In fact, people create jokes on him as they believe he can do the “impossible”. While Rajinikanth and his family always take the humour in a lighter vein, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared a funny meme on Rajinikanth over the current Coronavirus spread across the world. RGV took to Twitter and questioned why Rajinikanth is not doing anything to destroy Coronavirus.

The filmmaker tweeted, "And why the f... is Rajnikant not doing anything to destroy the Coronavirus?????..Just asking." On March 21, "Corona treats every1 equally from Sharuk khan to flop actor to Modi to beggar to beautiful to ugly woman all equally which our Gods weren't doing and that's why in anger it closed down temples mosques nd churches to teach a lesson to all Gods and we poor devotees r suffering."

Check out the Tweets below:

And why the f... is Rajnikant not doing anything to destroy the Coronavirus?????..Just asking — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 21, 2020

Corona treats every1 equally from Sharuk khan to flop actor to Modi to beggar to beautiful to ugly woman all equally which our Gods weren’t doing and that’s why in anger it closed down temples mosques nd churches to teach a lesson to all Gods and we poor devotees r suffering — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 21, 2020

Never heard the word social distancing in English language before and now it has become the most used word in English language — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 23, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China, has spread across the world. The cases are only rising with each passing day in India and people are taking the right precautions by staying at home and washing hands timely.

Also Read: Rajinikanth gives clarification on his Janta Curfew video after Twitter deletes it for misrepresenting facts

India's population is more than 1.3 billion and people are staying at home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More