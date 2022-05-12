Ram Gopal Varma REACTS to Mahesh Babu's controversial 'Bollywood can't afford me' comment

Mahesh Babu's recent statement about Bollywood, when asked about his debut in Hindi films, has become a topic of discussion in tinsel town. Now, director Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his honest and brutal nature, shared his opinion on Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark. He said he doesn't what the superstar meant by that statement.

Speaking in an interview with India Today, Ram Gopal Varma said, "It is his choice as an actor. But I honestly didn't understand what he meant by Bollywood can't afford him. I am still unable to figure out what he meant by that because the point is, if you see the recent South Indian films, they were dubbed and released and they made whatever money they did. Also, first of all, Bollywood is not a company. It is a label given by the media. An individual movie company or a production house will ask you to do a film at a particular cost, so how can he generalise Bollywood, I don't understand that. Bollywood is not a company, so his context is not understood."

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu made a huge statement when he attended the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh's Major. When a journalist about his Hindi debut and why doesn't want to films in Bollywood, he said, “I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can’t be happier."

To note, following the uproar, Mahesh Babu's team issued a note clarifying his statement- "Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places."

