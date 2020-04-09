Ram Gopal Varma REACTS to Mani Ratnam and Aditi Rao Hydari's pic: First time I saw him blushing

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Twitter and expressed how special Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai is for her. She also shared a throwback picture with the director. However, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's comment on it caught our eyes.

Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi recently completed 2 years of its release. Aditi Rao Hydari took to Twitter and expressed how special Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai is for her. Sharing a throwback picture of her holding a rose for Mani Ratnam, Aditi wrote, "#ManiSir... The reason I believe dreams come true. #3YearsOfKaatruVeliyidai #Believe #Magic #NeverGrowUp." Fans congratulated the team as the film completed 2 years. However, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's comment on it caught our eyes. Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his bold and hilarious tweets, also commented on the pic.

Ram Gopal Varma, on the lighter note, posted the same picture on his Twitter account and tweeted, “First time I ever saw the super-serious Mani Ratnam blushing." One can see in the picture, Aditi holding a rose for Mani Ratnam while he gives a pat on her cheek. Kaatru Veliyidai, written and directed by Mani Ratnam, was produced under the Madras Talkies banner. The film released in 2017. Aditi Rao Hydari and Mani Ratnam have worked two together in two films- Kaatru Veliyidai and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Check out RGV's Twitter post here: First time I ever saw the super serious Mani Ratnam blushing pic.twitter.com/P5RpLglPgv — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is the most exciting project that the audience is looking forward to. The film stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, , Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

