Ram Gopal Varma REACTS to being sentenced to 3 months jail and non-bailable warrant
In a recent post on social media, Ram Gopal Varma clarified his recent sentence of 3 months in jail over the cheque bounce case.
Ram Gopal Varma was recently convicted over a cheque bounce case from 2018 and was sentenced to three months of jail time by the Andheri court in Mumbai. As the filmmaker was being charged on a non-bailable warrant, he has chosen to provide a clarification on the same.
In a recent post on social media, the Satya director said, “With regard to the news about me and Andheri court, I want to clarify that it is to do with a 7 year old case of Rs 2 lakh 38 thousand amount, relating to my ex-employee .. My advocates are attending to it. and since the matter is in court i cannot say anything further.”
See the official post: