Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Darshan Murder Case, labels it as 'Bizarreness of the star worship syndrome'

Indian film director Ram Gopal Varma has taken a stand on the murder case involving Kannada super star Darshan Thoogudeepa. Ram Gopal Varma also known as RGV expressed his stand on the details of the case in a series of tweets that gained widespread attention nationwide.

Darshan Thoogudeepa and actress Pavitra Gowda were both arrested in connection with Renuka Swamy's death. Apparently, Renuka Swamy sent inappropriate messages to Pavitra Gowda, who is Darshan's friend.

As the investigation is ongoing, Ram Gopal Varma expressed his views on the situation, describing it as a strange consequence of over-idolization of stars.

RGV took it to X and wrote- “A star using one die hard fan to kill another die hard fan who was interfering in his personal life is a fit example of the bizarreness of the star worship syndrome ..Fans wanting to order how their stars should run their lives is a unavoidable side effect of the same syndrome”.

Deets regarding the case

The body of the victim was discovered at Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 9th, 2024. Reports indicate that the victim was attacked with a wooden log. The culprits allegedly planned to dump the body in the Vrishabhavathi valley, but it got stuck and stray dogs interfered with it.

Eight accused have been arrested in connection with the case and all of them have confirmed the presence of Darshan during the attack on Renuka Swamy. Bengaluru police arrested Darshan from Mysore on June 11 who is currently in police custody. Actor Pavitra was also taken into police custody.

Advertisement

About Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma is widely considered as one of the finest directors in India. He is one of the reasons for rejuvenation of Bollywood in the 90s. He began his career in the Telugu film industry before moving to Bollywood with the acclaimed blockbuster film Rangeela released in 1995, starring Aamir Khan.

After Rangeela, he directed several successful films including Satya, Daud, Company and many others, cementing his legacy as a blockbuster filmmaker in Bollywood and Tollywood. In his career, he mainly focused on gangster dramas. But even Ram Gopal Varma couldn't believe what is happening in the Kannada industry, it seems.

ALSO READ: Legendary Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao passes away at 87; Celebs Ram Charan, Jr NTR express their condolences