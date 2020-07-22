Ram Gopal Varma releases Power Star's official trailer after it leaked online; Fans give EPIC reactions

Ram Gopal Varma has shared the first trailer of Power Star that is currently the talk of the town. After being leaked online, RGV decided to release the trailer in HD quality.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has released quite a few films amid lockdown and recently, he unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film, Power Star. RGV has been clarifying that his film is not based on Pawan Kalyan but ever since the director released the first look of Power Star, fans have been talking about the lead actor's resemblance to Vakeel Saab actor. Later, he clarified that it is not a biopic and also shared a disclaimer along with it. Now, Ram Gopal Varma has shared the first trailer that is currently the talk of the town. After being leaked online, RGV decided to release the trailer in HD quality.

Soon after Power Star trailer was leaked online, RGV tweeted, "Since the trailer is already leaked out , we have no choice but to release the hires version officially on YouTube which will be done in around an hour ..I repeat that all people who paid for the trailer will be returned their money ASAP." Meanwhile, the trailer is trending on Twitter and is also receiving mixed reactions. The trailer showcases the lead actor's political life and his relationships with his closed ones.

Check out the trailer below and how Twitterati reacted to it:

back fire indi roii pic.twitter.com/8jPjSNvltq — Suri PspK (@paladi_sri) July 22, 2020

Just watched a trailer. I am fan of PK , I liked a trailer so much, especially some dialogues. Who is the dialogue writer sir? There is no damage to PK, It is damage to around people of pk, who are trying to damage pk charishma. — ysureshreddy (@ysureshreddy9) July 22, 2020

Did u release it in YouTube giving a false claim that it got leaked because the Expectd purchases did not happen? Now u can gain the amount by the number of views... — Katta Abhishek (@KattaAbhishek7) July 22, 2020

Parody and satirical stuff is fine but getting into personal life’s and wives and stuff is definitely too cheap for you man not cool — Bindu (@binduamadhav) July 22, 2020

There is a difference between a dog bark in house and a LION ROAR in forest remember this @RGVzoomin one day no one can ever imagine how powerful it is..! — Cheguevera (@Ashwanthroy1) July 22, 2020

Sir,

Last clip of raising power star line and shattering glass with dropping is highly hilarious, — V Ramu (@Ram_Objectivist) July 22, 2020

We enjoyed alot sirpic.twitter.com/PaZOMcfMs9 — PavanManne (@pavanmanne9999) July 22, 2020

Earlier, sharing Pawan Kalyan's look-alike video, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "My film POWER STAR is not any real persons biopic,but it is the fictional story of what a film star went through in the following days after a crushing defeat in the elections ..Any resemblance to any living person is purely coincidental."

My film POWER STAR is not any real persons biopic,but it is the fictional story of what a film star went through in the following days after a crushing defeat in the elections ..Any resemblance to any living person is purely coincidental pic.twitter.com/mdQ7fMpFJl — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×