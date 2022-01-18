Ram Gopal Varma says 'Only divorces should be celebrated' amidst Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's split

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known for speaking his mind and heart out on anything and everything happening within and outside the industry. After Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's divorce statement, RGV took to Twitter and shared a series of tweets giving his opinion on divorce and marriage.

He said, "Star divorces are good trend setters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages," further adding that divorces should be celebrated with sangeet.

"Nothing murders love faster than marriage ..The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage," read his next tweet. Calling marriages most evil custom, he added, "Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness."

Take a look:

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic),” Dhanush and Aishwaryaa shared the same via joint statement yesterday on their respective social media pages.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, got married in 2004. They have two sons together, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

