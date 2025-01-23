Ram Gopal Varma sentenced to 3 months of imprisonment in a cheque bounce case; non-bailable warrant issued
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been sentenced to three months in jail in a cheque bounce case from 2018.
Director Ram Gopal Varma has been convicted in a cheque bounce case by a Mumbai court. According to India Today, the filmmaker was sentenced to three months in jail after being found guilty of an offense under the Negotiable Instruments Act. It deals with the dishonor of cheques due to insufficient funds or exceeding the agreed payment amount.
The verdict, originally scheduled for January 21, 2025, was delayed due to Varma's absence from the court. In response, the magistrate issued a non-bailable warrant for his arrest.