Ram Gopal Varma shares a candid moment of two brothers from film Power Star; Here's how Twitterati reacted

After sharing a teaser poster of Power Star, Ram Gopal Varma has shared a few stills from the film that have taken social media by storm.
Popular filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known for his controversial content in the films and also for his sensational Tweets. The director-producer recently took to Twitter and shared a few stills from his upcoming film titled Power Star. After releasing a few movies on his OTT platform RGV World Theatre, the filmmaker is back with another film and apparently, it is based on Pawan Kalyan. However, the director clarified that it is not a biopic and that it is completely fictional. After sharing a teaser poster of the film, RGV has shared a few stills from the film that have taken social media by storm. He captioned one of the photos as, "Two brothers in a moment from my film POWER STAR." 

In the other picture, one can see Pawan Kalyan's look-alike as a male lead actor. Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "The actor playing the main character in POWER STAR is more POWERful than any STAR I saw." The Aag director also added a disclaimer saying resemblance to any real people is coincidentally incidental. Soon after he released posters and stills from his upcoming film, Twitterati had mixed reactions. While a section of people showed interest in the film, many had different opinions on the first look of Power Star. 

Check out what Twitterati have to say about RGV's Power Star: 

Earlier, sharing a video of Pawan Kalyan's look-alike, the filmmaker clarified, "My film POWER STAR is not any real persons biopic,but it is the fictional story of what a film star went through in the following days after a crushing defeat in the elections ..Any resemblance to any living person is purely coincidental." 

