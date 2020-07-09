Ram Gopal Varma shares FIRST LOOK glimpse of his next Power Star; Adds a disclaimer

Ram Gopal Varma has shared a teaser poster of his upcoming film, Power Star, which quickly grabbed attention. Check it out.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has released quite a few films amid lockdown and all of them have managed to be the talk of the town. Recently, the filmmaker hit the headlines after he shared a video of Pawan Kalyan's look-alike and soon speculations started doing rounds that he is making a film on actor-politician. Later, he clarified that it is not a biopic and also shared a disclaimer along with it. Now, Ram Gopal Varma has shared a teaser poster of the film and it is grabbing all the attention.

Sharing a glimpse of his upcoming film, Power Star's first look poster, RGV tweeted, "POWER STAR first look poster will be releasing in 2 hours 36 mints at 11.37 AM ..Any resemblance to any person is strictly coincidental."

Earlier, sharing a video of Pawan Kalyan's look-alike, the filmmaker clarified, "My film POWER STAR is not any real persons biopic,but it is the fictional story of what a film star went through in the following days after a crushing defeat in the elections ..Any resemblance to any living person is purely coincidental."

Check out the teaser poster below:

POWER STAR first look poster will be releasing in 2 hours 36 mints at 11.37 AM ..Any resemblance to any person is strictly coincidental pic.twitter.com/v3tnDHiwhE — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 9, 2020

My film POWER STAR is not any real persons biopic,but it is the fictional story of what a film star went through in the following days after a crushing defeat in the elections ..Any resemblance to any living person is purely coincidental pic.twitter.com/mdQ7fMpFJl — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, his recently released sensational movie was released on OTT platform.

