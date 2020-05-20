Ram Gopal Varma shares Jr NTR's shirtless pic on his birthday; Says I'm not gay but almost want to become one
Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his controversial and at times humour-filled tweets has wished RRR actor Jr NTR in his signature style. RGV took to social media and shared an unseen picture of Jr NTR, clicked by celebrated photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Taking to Twitter, RGV wrote, "Hey @tarak9999...You very well know I am not a gay but I almost want to become one after seeing u in this pic ..Aaa body yentra nainaa." Yesterday, Jr NTR's trainer Lloyd Steven decided to drop a special surprise for his fans. He shared this shirtless picture of the actor that took social media by storm.
Hey @tarak9999 You very well know I am not a gay but I almost want to become one after seeing u in this pic ..Aaa body yentra nainaapic.twitter.com/yOCIkOq4yv
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 19, 2020
On the work front, Jr NTR will share the screen space with Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's RRR. It is one of the most highly anticipated films. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt along with international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.
Also Read: Jr NTR Birthday Special: 8 endearing moments of RRR actor that prove he is a perfect family man
RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and will release next year in January in 10 languages.