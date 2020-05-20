Ram Gopal Varma shares Jr NTR's shirtless pic on his birthday; Says I'm not gay but almost want to become one

RGV took to social media and shared an unseen picture of birthday boy Jr NTR, clicked by celebrated photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his controversial and at times humour-filled tweets has wished RRR actor Jr NTR in his signature style. RGV took to social media and shared an unseen picture of Jr NTR, clicked by celebrated photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Taking to Twitter, RGV wrote, "Hey @tarak9999...You very well know I am not a gay but I almost want to become one after seeing u in this pic ..Aaa body yentra nainaa." Yesterday, Jr NTR's trainer Lloyd Steven decided to drop a special surprise for his fans. He shared this shirtless picture of the actor that took social media by storm.

His toned body, jaw-dropping abs and that charming personality can make girls go weak in their knees. "Very happy to present this unseen image of @jrntr .. I hope you all like it," Lloyd Steven captioned it. The picture was shot by the popular photographer way before Jr NTR had started prepping for his role in SS Rajamouli's next, RRR. One can notice the difference in his physique then and now. Well, the actor's shirtless picture will make you drool over his toned body. Check it out below.

Hey @tarak9999 You very well know I am not a gay but I almost want to become one after seeing u in this pic ..Aaa body yentra nainaapic.twitter.com/yOCIkOq4yv — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 19, 2020

On the work front, Jr NTR will share the screen space with Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's RRR. It is one of the most highly anticipated films. The film also stars and along with international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.

RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and will release next year in January in 10 languages.

