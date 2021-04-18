Ram Gopal Varma shares pic of Pawan Kalyan getting COVID 19 treatment; Says 'let me know what’s fake in this'

Pawan Kalyan tested positive a few days after many of his staff members, security personnel and others closely working with him got infected with the virus.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known for his controversial and no filter Tweets. After making a statement that he does not want to make a film with Pawan Kalyan, RGV has now commented on the actor-politician's latest viral photo. Pawan Kalyan recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself at his farmhouse. A photo of him getting treatment for the same has surfaced on social media. RGV took no time and posted the same on his Twitter account. He wrote, "Let me know what’s fake in this picture ..Whoever wins I will put his photo and give him reward."

In the other tweet, he tagged Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and made a sarcastic comment. He wrote, "There’s something wrong in the art direction of this setting ...Hey @ssrajamouli sir can u please ask ur art director @sabucyril to tell . Please please please." During a recent media interaction, RGV had stated that he likes Pawan Kalyan personally but doesn't watch a lot of his movies.

He went on to add, "I can't make movies that would give justice to Pawan's picture, heroism, fan following and expectations of his followers. I make art movies than commercial films that present heroism. If I make a film with such a hero..it isn't for them, it isn't good for the film. Besides, I'm not involved in making commercial movies."

Let me know what’s fake in this picture ..Whoever wins I will put his photo and give him reward pic.twitter.com/XN2vXECCjt — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 16, 2021 There’s something wrong in the art direction of this setting ..Hey ⁦@ssrajamouli⁩ sir can u please ask ur art director ⁦@sabucyril⁩ to tell . Please please please pic.twitter.com/nWeieb6cad — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan tested positive a few days after many of his staff members, security personnel and others closely working with him tested COVID-19 positive.

