Ram Gopal Varma shares a video of Pawan Kalyan's look alike; Signs him for his next; WATCH

Ram Gopal Varma's recently released sensational short film is grabbing all the attention and amidst everything, the filmmaker has shared a video of Pawan Kalyan's look-alike.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is currently the talk of the town over the release of his sensational film. The film is grabbing all the attention and amidst everything, the filmmaker shared a video of Pawan Kalyan's look-alike and is apparently, making a film on actor-politician. Though he has not mentioned that the film will be based on Pawan Kalyan, the look-alike video hints about the same. Sharing a video of Pawan Kalyan's look-alike walking in style; RGV wrote, "Here is the STAR of my new film POWER STAR ...This shot was taken when he visited my office ..Any resemblance to any other person is incidentally coincidental and intentionally unintentional.."

Before sharing the video, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that his next film is titled, Power Star. He wrote, "BREAKING NEWS: My next film on RGVWORLDTHEATRE is titled POWER STAR ..it will be starring P K, M S , N B , T S, a Russian woman , four children , 8 buffaloes and R G V ..No prizes will be given for understanding who the characters are #RGV’sPOWERSTAR."

Check out Ram Gopal Varma's Tweets below:

Here is the STAR of my new film POWER STAR ...This shot was taken when he visited my office ..Any resemblance to any other person is incidentally coincidental and intentionally unintentional.. pic.twitter.com/geulQ4YAj8 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 28, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: My next film on RGVWORLDTHEATRE is titled POWER STAR ..it will be starring P K, M S , N B , T S, a Russian woman , four children , 8 buffaloes and R G V ..No prizes will be given for understanding who the characters are #RGV’sPOWERSTAR — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 28, 2020

Meanwhile, RGV's sensational movie has released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The 22-minute movie, which has been released on OTT platform became the talk of the town ahead of its release due to controversial trailer and teasers. Ram Gopal Varma has released a lot of short films amid lockdown.

