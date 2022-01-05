Ram Gopal Varma SLAMS the Andhra Pradesh Govt over ticket price issues; Demands industry to speak up

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known for his controversial statements and mockery of celebs and others on social media. He never fails to surprise his audience with his tweets on social media. This time, RGV has hit the headlines over ticket price issues. He has raised a serious question regarding the fixed ticket prices. In a series of tweets, he questioned Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) regarding the cap fixed on cinema tickets by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Varma took to Twitter on Tuesday and questioned, "Dear honourable minister of cinematography Perni Nani sir, I humbly request you or your representatives to answer the following questions, sir. What precisely is the role of government in deciding a market price of any product including films sir?."

He further wrote, "I understand government might intervene and fix a price below or above the equilibrium when there’s a dire shortage of an essential commodity like wheat, rice, kerosene oil etc, but how does that apply for films?."

While the industry is still silent on the issue, RGV also went on to ask him, "What specific situation did you recognise in the present day film industry scenario sir ?" He has also demanded the industry to speak and address the issue.

Check out the Tweets below:

Dear honourable minister of cinematography @perni_nani Sir, I would request you to understand that your government has been given power to support from the bottom and not to sit on the top of our heads ..Thank you very much — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 4, 2022

It is not my request, but it is my demand to all my colleagues in the film industry to speak up on their true feelings about the ticket rates issue because ippudu nollu moosukunte inkeppatikee theravaleru ..Tharvatha Mee kharma — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 4, 2022