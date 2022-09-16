Ram Gopal Varma talks about Liger failure, compares Vijay Deverakonda's aggressive nature with Prabhas, Jr NTR

Ram Gopal Varma shared his two cents on the failure of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger at the box office. The filmmaker blamed Vijay's aggressive nature and arrogant statements made during film promotions as a reason for the flop and negative impact. He also added that the Arjun Reddy actor triggered Hindi audiences with his aggressive speeches unlike big stars Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and others who are known for their humility.

Ram Gopal Varma also reacted to the #BoycottLiger trend on social media and said, "Vijay is naturally aggressive on stage. He has attention-grabbing antics. But the fundamental reason why there was a Boycott Liger movement in Bollywood is because of Karan Johar who is associated with the project. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, it has become common for Bollywood folk to boycott Karan’s films."