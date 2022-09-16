Ram Gopal Varma talks about Liger failure, compares Vijay Deverakonda's aggressive nature with Prabhas, Jr NTR
Ram Gopal Varma shared his two cents on the failure of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger at the box office. The filmmaker blamed Vijay's aggressive nature and arrogant statements made during film promotions as a reason for the flop and negative impact. He also added that the Arjun Reddy actor triggered Hindi audiences with his aggressive speeches unlike big stars Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and others who are known for their humility.
Ram Gopal Varma also reacted to the #BoycottLiger trend on social media and said, "Vijay is naturally aggressive on stage. He has attention-grabbing antics. But the fundamental reason why there was a Boycott Liger movement in Bollywood is because of Karan Johar who is associated with the project. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, it has become common for Bollywood folk to boycott Karan’s films."
RGV also further added that unlike other South Indian stars like Prabhas, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, who are known for humility, Vijay was arrogant in the comparison. "Another factor here is humility. The Hindi folk were mesmerised by Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Prabhas. The down-to-earth nature of these stars impressed the Hindi audience. They were amazed to see the humility of the South stars after seeing the arrogance of Bollywood stars all along. Then Vijay came along with his natural aggressive speeches at Liger events and that also triggered them. Liger gave enough material for the boycott movement."
Vijay Deverakonda's Liger was released in theatres on August 25, 2022, in five languages. The film ended up as a disaster at the box office. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, it also featured Ramya Krishnan and Mike Tyson.