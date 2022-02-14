Ram Gopal Varma tells why he won't celebrate 'Valentine's Day' and it comes with a break-up pitch
Advertisement
While we all celebrate the day of love, there is someone who is not so into the concept of Valentine’s Day. No prices for guessing that this person is filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma. The Sarkar director has even come up with a special hashtag for the day, Unhappy Valentine’s Day.
He took to social media and compiled many posts, reflecting his views on V-Day. These posts went something like this, "I am not going to say Happy Valentine’s Day because Valentine does a bad job of keeping lovers united..The amount of break-ups is the proof of that.” He added, “My advice to all lovers who are planning to break up is to wait till tonite to first get ur Valentine gift”. His other post included, The best thing for lovers is for free..but the gifts that have to be given before that are expensive.” These are not all, Ram Gopal Verma penned several other posts concerning the day of love.
Check out the post below:
The filmmaker is known for his unconventional mindset and outspoken attitude. Recently, after Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's divorce statement, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and shared a series of tweets giving his opinion on divorce and marriage. He penned the note, “Nothing murders love faster than marriage ..The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage," read his next tweet. Calling marriages the evilest custom, he added, "Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness."
Advertisement
Credits: Ram Gopal Varma Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!