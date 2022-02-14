Ram Gopal Varma tells why he won't celebrate 'Valentine's Day' and it comes with a break-up pitch

While we all celebrate the day of love, there is someone who is not so into the concept of Valentine’s Day. No prices for guessing that this person is filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma. The Sarkar director has even come up with a special hashtag for the day, Unhappy Valentine’s Day.

He took to social media and compiled many posts, reflecting his views on V-Day. These posts went something like this, "I am not going to say Happy Valentine’s Day because Valentine does a bad job of keeping lovers united..The amount of break-ups is the proof of that.” He added, “My advice to all lovers who are planning to break up is to wait till tonite to first get ur Valentine gift”. His other post included, The best thing for lovers is for free..but the gifts that have to be given before that are expensive.” These are not all, Ram Gopal Verma penned several other posts concerning the day of love.

Check out the post below: