Ram Gopal Varma to Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'I think you destroyed the existing system'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest film Animal, which features Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles was released on December 1st. The film is a blockbuster hit, being praised by audiences all over, despite certain allegations that the film promotes sexism, misogyny and toxic masculinity.

Since the film was released, several celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Trisha, Jaydev Unadkat, and more took to social media to praise the raw nature of the film, and its characters. The latest to join this list is veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who shared a four page review of the film on his social media. He further praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the way the characters were portrayed in the film.

Ram Gopal Varma calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga ‘India’s first expressionist artiste’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga quickly responded to Ram Gopal Varma’s words, saying that he believed the veteran filmmaker has contributed more to Indian cinema than any other director. He further added that he was grateful for the review from his all time favorite director.

Ram Gopal Varma responded to the Arjun Reddy helmer’s words saying that his contributions came with the limitations of following the traditional and conventional template, while Vanga had absolutely destroyed the existing system. He further added that he believed that all truly original filmmakers are expressionist, unlike the present day ones who are afraid of the audiences’ judgment.

The Sarkar filmmaker also mentioned that Sandeep Vanga does not seem to judge either his characters, or the audience, and provides what he wants to. He concluded by saying that the Kabir Singh helmer is the first expressionist artiste that the Indian film industry ever produced.

After the success of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will next be directing Baahubali fame Prabhas in an upcoming film. The film has been titled Spirit, and the helmer has added that it would be a straight Telugu Film. He also mentioned that the film would have a pan-indian release.

