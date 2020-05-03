Ram Gopal Varma tweets about North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un & it triggers a wave of hilarious reactions

RGV reacted to a tweet that says Kim Jong Un is fine and back in action and soon it triggered a wave of some hilarious reactions.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known for his controversial yet hilarious tweets and the recent one on North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un has grabbed everyone's attention. RGV reacted to a tweet that says Kim Jong Un is fine and back in action. To this, he commented, "How will we know if he’s not a GHOST??? Just asking Flushed faceFlushed face." Soon it triggered a wave of some hilarious reactions. One of the Twitter uers commented "U can find out if he's ghost Bcz u created bhooth," while the other wrote, "Ramu sir my request is you should meet Kim and gives us a clarity weather is gost or not. Just kidding."

Earlier, rumours were doing rounds that Kim Jong Un's sister will take over to lead the country if he passes away. To this, he tweeted, "tweeted, “Rumour has it that Kim Jong Un‘s sister will take over if he dies and she supposedly is more brutal than him ..Good news is that the world will have its FIRST FEMALE VILLAIN ..Finally JAMES BOND can get REAL”. Check out his hilarious tweets below. U can find out if he's ghost Bcz u created bhooth — sravanthi (@sravanthiudayku) May 2, 2020 Are you a ghost @RGVzoomin ?

Just asking — Ro (@Rohithveerapane) May 2, 2020 Ramu sir my request is you should meet Kim and gives us a clarity weather is gost or not. Just kidding pic.twitter.com/iBnSfBU9WP — Suresh Banoth (@SureshB81727690) May 2, 2020

Just like we know your cameras don't fly on their own giving us that out of the box shots you're known for. Just saying — Soorya Soman (@so_manly77) May 3, 2020

Because they are not you .. so you should believe — Vijay (@VijayCKRao) May 2, 2020

On April 1st, RGV took to his Twitter account and stated that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. Later, he informed on the microblogging website that his ‘doctor’ played an April Fool’s prank on him and that he does not have Coronavirus. He later apologised for creating panic on social media.

