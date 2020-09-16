Ram Gopal Varma's Biopic: 20-year-old Dora Sai Teja to direct and play RGV in a three-part biopic

Dora Sai Teja is helming the project besides playing the younger Ram Gopal Varma in the upcoming biopic. Bommaku Murali is producing all the 3 parts.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is making his own biopic, which will be released in three parts. Yes, the RGV biopic is in the making and the shooting of the film was launched today. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared a few photos from the launch ceremony today. While his mom switched on the camera for the first shot of the biopic, RGV's sister gave the first clap. He tweeted, "My mom Suryavathi switched on the camera today for the first shot of my biopic part 1 RAMU ..Produced by BOMMAKU MURALI and directed by DORASAI TEJA #RgvBiopic."

In his next tweet, sharing a picture of his sister and Dora Sai Teja, who plays RGV in the film, the filmmaker wrote, "My sister Vijaya gave clap today for the first shot of my biopic part 1 titled RAMU ..Produced by BOMMAKU MURALI and directed by DORASAI TEJA #RgvBiopic." Dora Sai Teja is just 20-year-old and is helming the project besides playing the younger Ram Gopal Varma in the upcoming biopic. Bommaku Murali is producing all 3 parts of the much-talked-about the film under Bommaku Creations banner and debutant Dorasai Teja is taking over the project as the director. Ram Gopal Varma has reportedly titled Ramu and it will depict different phases of his life.

The motion poster of the film was already released and now finally, RGV's biopic goes on floors amid COVID-19 scare. As earlier we revealed, the third part will have Ram Gopal Varma playing himself. Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted, "In PART 1 a new actor is playing me when i was 20 years old...A different actor will be playing in PART 2 and I will be playing Myself in part 3."

