  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma's Biopic: 20-year-old Dora Sai Teja to direct and play RGV in a three-part biopic

Dora Sai Teja is helming the project besides playing the younger Ram Gopal Varma in the upcoming biopic. Bommaku Murali is producing all the 3 parts.
108328 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 08:02 pm
Ram Gopal Varma begins working on his biopic Ram Gopal Varma's Biopic: 20-year-old Dora Sai Teja to direct and play RGV in a three-part biopic
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is making his own biopic, which will be released in three parts. Yes, the RGV biopic is in the making and the shooting of the film was launched today. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared a few photos from the launch ceremony today. While his mom switched on the camera for the first shot of the biopic, RGV's sister gave the first clap. He tweeted, "My mom Suryavathi switched on the camera today for the first shot of my biopic part 1 RAMU ..Produced by BOMMAKU MURALI and directed by DORASAI TEJA #RgvBiopic." 

In his next tweet, sharing a picture of his sister and Dora Sai Teja, who plays RGV in the film, the filmmaker wrote, "My sister Vijaya gave clap today for the first shot of my biopic part 1 titled RAMU  ..Produced by BOMMAKU MURALI and directed by DORASAI TEJA #RgvBiopic." Dora Sai Teja is just 20-year-old and is helming the project besides playing the younger Ram Gopal Varma in the upcoming biopic. Bommaku Murali is producing all 3 parts of the much-talked-about the film under Bommaku Creations banner and debutant Dorasai Teja is taking over the project as the director. Ram Gopal Varma has reportedly titled Ramu and it will depict different phases of his life.

Check out his latest tweets below:





The motion poster of the film was already released and now finally, RGV's biopic goes on floors amid COVID-19 scare. As earlier we revealed, the third part will have Ram Gopal Varma playing himself. Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted, "In PART 1 a new actor is playing me when i was 20 years old...A different actor will be playing in PART 2 and I will be playing Myself in part 3." 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 8 hours ago

RGV has given mostly flops than hits. how is he getting money to fund his movies . He lost his touch a long time back.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement