Ram Gopal Varma's biopic gets titled as Roju Gille Vaadu; Check it out

Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao who is a well-known poet and lyricist had previously announced that he will be making a biopic on the director RVG who is often called as controversial by the industry folks. RGV has given some noted films in Bollywood as well as in the south film industry. Bollywood films like Satya, Sarkar, Company and Sarkar Raj were all hits delivered by RGV. There are films like Aag which failed at the box office and RGV had faced a lot of flak from fans and audience members for making that film. Now, Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao announced that he will unearth the real person behind RGV in his upcoming film which is a biopic and has titled it Roju Gille Vaadu.

The technical crew of this film are all new members in the south film industry. The makers of Roju Gille Vaadu have not yet announced any details about the film or its when they are planning to kick start its shoot. RGV also made a film called Lakshmi’s NTR, which portrayed the life of NTR. This film got a lot of attention from the fans and film audiences as it showcased many tragic events that took place in NTR's life.

Taking this film's momentum forward RGV later made Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu which failed to create any magic on the big screen. The fans are now waiting to see what director Jonnavithula will portray RGV as in his film. The makers of the film have not yet announced any details of the film's storyline. But, if the speculations are anything to go by, the film will surely be explosive in nature.

