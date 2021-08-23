Ram Gopal Varma's sensuous dance video on Rangeela with Inaya Sultana goes viral; Filmmaker COMMENTS

Be it for his statements, media presence, tweets or movies, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has always hit the headlines for controversial reasons. RGV has time and again made headlines for his controversial tweets. The Veerappan director has shared a sensuous video of him dancing with Inaya Sultana on the song Rangeela. However, he has joked about the same saying it is not him in the video.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the director wrote, "I once again want to clarify that the guy in this video is not me and the girl in red is not Inaya Sultana and I swear this on American President JOE BIDEN (sic)." The video is going viral for obvious reasons.

Sultana also shared a photo with RGV and others from her birthday party and wrote, "This is the best and most unbelievable moment of my life love forever."

Check it out:

I once again want to clarify that the guy in this video is not me and the Girl in Red is not @inaya_sultana and I swear this on American President JOE BIDEN pic.twitter.com/K8nNera7Rc — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 22, 2021

This is best and unbelievable moments of my life love forever it's my birthday pic.twitter.com/lTDowAvixX — Inaya Sultana (@inaya_sultana) August 21, 2021

Well, RGV and Sultana are facing backlash for the video that has raised many eyebrows. One of the many comments read, "I can't believe my eyes...itna open grope kar raha hai ye banda and why is the lady not even tryin to put him away!!!!"

Another Twitter user commented, “So much enthusiasm at the age of 60, shame on you sir, you are dancing in public with a girl of your granddaughter’s age.”

