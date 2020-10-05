Ram Gopal Varma's Shiva: RGV turns nostalgic as he shares a 30 years old BTS photo with Nagarjuna Akkineni

Ram Gopal Varma's transformation from the beginning of his career to now will surely leave you amazed, while Nagarjuna looks evergreen as always.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma made his Telugu movie debut with the film titled, Shiva in 1990. Starring Nagarjuna Akkineni in the male lead role, the film has completed almost 30 years of its release. Shiva had received an immense response and turned out to be a blockbuster. Well, today, RGV turned nostalgic as he shared an old BTS picture from the sets of the film. One can see in the picture, the filmmaker discussing a shot with Nagarjuna Akkineni while having his tea on the sets. Ram Gopal Varma's transformation from then to now will surely leave you amazed while Nag looks the same. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "A moment from the sets of SHIVA."

Shiva featured Nag's now wife Amala in the female lead role. The success led to Ram Gopal Varma directing a prequel in 2006. The music of the film was composed by Illayaraja. The story of the film revolves around Shiva, a fresher at VAC College. He is forced to stand up against the students' union president and a group of gangsters who have made the college environment increasingly violent. Meanwhile, check out Ram Gopal Varma's tweet below.

A moment from the sets of SHIVA pic.twitter.com/hfA6CTFuk6 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma is making his own biopic, which will be released in three parts. RGV biopic is in the making and the shooting of the film was launched recently. The filmmaker took to Twitter and had shared a few photos from the launch ceremony.

