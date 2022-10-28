Ram, L2: Empuraan, Drishyam 3 and more: Mohanlal's upcoming films you should watch out for

Mohanlal, the biggest crowd-puller of the Malayalam film industry, is currently on a signing spree. The superstar has a massive line-up of highly exciting films, which will mark his collaborations with some of the finest talents in the industry. Interestingly, the 62-year-old veteran actor is also set to make his directorial debut with the 3D fantasy film Barroz. Mohanlal is currently going through a rough patch in his career, with back-to-back box office failures. However, he is set to reinvent himself with some very exciting projects. Here we present the list of Mohanlal's upcoming films you should watch out for. Have a look...

Alone The movie, which is touted to be a single-artist film, marks Mohanlal's reunion with senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas after a long gap. The complete actor is playing the role of the UN employee Kalidas in the movie, which is reportedly an experimental thriller. Alone is slated to hit the theatres by the second week of December, this year. The recently released official teaser of the movie won the internet and raised expectations over Shaji Kailas's film. Ram Mohanlal is reuniting with the Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for the upcoming action thriller Ram. The movie, which features the superstar as the titular character, Ram Mohan IPS, reportedly revolves around a chain of murders that happen in various parts of the world. Ram, which was put on the back burner due to the pandemic and lockdown, started rolling again in September, this year. The movie, which features Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, will be released in two parts.

Lijo Jose Pellissery's commercial entertainer Mohanlal is finally joining hands with Lijo Jose Pellissery, one of the finest filmmakers in the industry, for a commercial entertainer. If the reports are to be believed, the movie features Mohanlal in the role of an aging wrestler, named Chembothu Simon. The untitled project will be widely shot at the various locations of Kerala, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh. The title of the project, along with its first-look poster is expected to be revealed very soon. L2: Empuraan Mohanlal will soon reunite with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the sequel to their 2019-released blockbuster movie, Lucifer. The project, which is titled L2: Empuraan, is expected to go on floors by the first half of 2023. Mohanlal will reprise the famous character Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khuresh Ab'Ram in the movie, which is penned by Murali Gopy and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. The pre-production works of L2: Empuraan is currently in progress.