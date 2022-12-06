Ram: Mohanlal heads to Morocco with director Jeethu Joseph for next schedule
Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, who have reunited for an upcoming film Ram, have headed to Morocco for the new schedule. The director shared a few pics of the Malayalam superstar.
Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, one of the most celebrated actor-director duos of Malayalam cinema, are joining hands for the upcoming project Ram. The shoot of the film has been progressing at a brisk phase at various foreign locations. After completing a long schedule in London, Mohanlal and the team is all set for the next schedule in Morocco.
On Tuesday, director Jeethu Joseph took to his Instagram handle to note that Mohanlal and the team are en route to Erfoud, Morocco. The photos show Mohanlal boarding the flight. The director also clicked a selfie with the actor on the flight. The makers also planned to shoot a few schedules in Morocco, Tunisia, and Israel. It is believed to be a 40-days-long schedule in Morocco, after which the team will move to Tunisia for a 6-days-long schedule.
Take a look at the photos of Mohanlal for his next schedule of Ram:
About Ram
The much-awaited movie reportedly revolves around a series of murders that happen in various parts of the world. Mohanlal is playing the titular character Ram Mohan IPS, an Indian RAW agent, who leads the investigation team. Trisha Krishnan, the popular South Indian actress is appearing as the female lead in the movie. As per the reports, Trisha is playing the role of Dr. Vineetha, the wife of Ram Mohan, in the movie.
Ram, which originally started rolling in 2020, was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. The project was later put on the back burner for over two years. The highly anticipated film marks Mohanlal’s fourth collaboration with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph, after the massive successes of Drishyam, Drishyam 2, and the recently released thriller 12th Man.
Ram also features an extensive star cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, Samyukta Menon, and others in pivotal roles. The Mohanlal starrer, which is being made in two parts, will get a pan-Indian release in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.
