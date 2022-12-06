Ram: Mohanlal heads to Morocco with director Jeethu Joseph for next schedule

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, one of the most celebrated actor-director duos of Malayalam cinema, are joining hands for the upcoming project Ram. The shoot of the film has been progressing at a brisk phase at various foreign locations. After completing a long schedule in London, Mohanlal and the team is all set for the next schedule in Morocco. On Tuesday, director Jeethu Joseph took to his Instagram handle to note that Mohanlal and the team are en route to Erfoud, Morocco. The photos show Mohanlal boarding the flight. The director also clicked a selfie with the actor on the flight. The makers also planned to shoot a few schedules in Morocco, Tunisia, and Israel. It is believed to be a 40-days-long schedule in Morocco, after which the team will move to Tunisia for a 6-days-long schedule.

Take a look at the photos of Mohanlal for his next schedule of Ram:

