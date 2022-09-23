Ram: Mohanlal to play a RAW agent in Jeethu Joseph’s film; Makers to reveal a big UPDATE soon

Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar is currently busy with the shooting of his ambitious project Ram, in the UK. The highly anticipated film marks Mohanlal’s fourth collaboration with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph, after the massive successes of Drishyam, Drishyam 2, and the recently released thriller 12th Man. Ram, which originally started rolling in 2020, was delayed multiple times due to the lockdowns. Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph collaborated for Drishyam 2 and 12th Man after Ram was put on the back burner owing to the pandemic.

However, the much-awaited project is now back on track. Now, there is a strong buzz on social media regarding Mohanlal’s character in the Jeethu Joseph directorial. Reportedly, the complete actor is playing Ram Mohan IPS, an Indian RAW agent, in the movie. The grapevine also suggests that Ram revolves around the investigation of six murders, that happen in different parts of the world. Mohanlal’s character Ram Mohan IPS is assigned to lead the team, that investigates these murders. The makers are reportedly planning to release a major update on the film in October.