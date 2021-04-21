Ram Navami Special: Dulquer Salmaan’s glimpse as Lieutenant Ram in Hanu Raghavapudi’s period drama REVEALED

Touted to be a period love story set in 1964, the multi lingual film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

It was announced last year in July that Vyjayanthi Movies will be joining hands with Dulquer Salmaan yet again for a period love story. Just like Mahanati, this film too will be a multi-lingual one and it will be released in three South Indian languages: Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Now, on the occasion of Ram Navami, they have released a video, which shows us a glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan from the film. It has also been revealed that Dulquer’s name in the film will be Lieutenant Ram.

Touted to be a period love story set in 1964, this untitled film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The iconic production house Swapna Cinema is also associated with the movie. The makers of the film launched the concept poster on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday last year. In the poster, a telegram-like design was seen with a silhouette image of Dulquer Salmaan in an Army officer's avatar.

Set in the backdrop of ‘Love in the war’, the film will have music by Vishal Chandrashekar. Produced by Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinemas, the film will be presented by Vyjayanthi Movies. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film with Rosshan Andrrews. Tentatively titled Production No 6, the film has Diana Penty as the leading lady. His Tamil film Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari was recently wrapped up. The film marks the directorial debut of sensational choreographer Brindha master. Dulquer also has in his kitty, a gangster flick titled Kurup.

