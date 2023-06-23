BoyapatiRapo: Ram Pothineni and Boyapati Srinu's untitled film gets NEW release date

Ram Pothineni's next with mass director Boyapati Srinu and is tentatively titled BoyapatiRapo. The pan-Indian film, which was scheduled to hit the cinema halls on October 20, has got a new release date. Yes, the film got preponed and will reach audiences a month early. The yet-to-be-titled film will now release worldwide on September 15, 2023.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and announced the exciting news with a new poster of Ram. The actor is seen clad in white lungi and sitting on the bed with a cup in his hand amid the scenic village background. He is reportedly playing a rugged role in the film and will feature in never seen before avatar. The decision to change the release date could be reportedly due to avoid clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao.

BoyapatiRapo will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. This is the first pan-Indian film of Ram and the expectations are sky high. The teaser, which was released in May, showed the film will be a full-fledged mass actioner.

The makers tweeted, "Massive Energy Striking Early in Theatre. #BoyapatiRAPO Worldwide Release on SEP 15th in Telugu,Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi."

Check out BoyapatiRapo new poster and release date here:

About BoyapatiRapo

The film is said to be an out-and-out mass action entertainer and features Sreeleela as the female lead. The film will also be released in Hindi and other South Indian languages on October 20, 2023. The film is produced prestigiously by Srinivasaa Chitturi on a massive budget with high production values and top-notch technical standards under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Editing is handled by Tammuraju.

Ram's upcoming films

Ram was last seen in N. Lingusamy’s multi-lingual film The Warrior, which did not fare well at the box office. The actor was seen sharing the screen with Aadhi Pinisetty and Krithi Shetty in the mass entertainer. After BoyapatiRapo, the actor announced that he is teaming up with Puri Jagannadh again for the sequel to Ismart Shankar.

