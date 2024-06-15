Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart release date announced; likely to clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh are finally set to collaborate once again on the big screens as their sequel movie Double iSmart has officially announced a release date. The film is now slated to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, making it a clash release with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The makers of Double iSmart themselves unveiled the official release date of the movie with a recent X (formerly Twitter) post. Besides RamPo in the lead role, the film also has Sanjay Dutt playing the main antagonist.

Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart to clash release with Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun

The upcoming sequel movie Double iSmart serves as the second collaboration of actor Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh. The actor and director had previously come together for the 2019 movie iSmart Shankar.

The sci-fi action flick featured the story of a street-smart goon, Shankar, who is running away from the police after assassinating a politician. In a turn of events, Shankar becomes the specimen for a scientific experiment where a slain police officer’s memories are transferred to him, which would be helpful in solving a high-profile case. The rest of the movie focuses on how Shankar’s identity is changed, making us question whether he is reformed.

The movie was a big commercial success for Ram Pothineni, and the team is now collaborating on a spiritual sequel. The yet-to-be-released film is co-produced by Charmy Kaur with an additional cast list of actors like Kavya Thapar, Sayaji Shinde, Bani J, Getup Srinu, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and many more in crucial roles.

With Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule expected to hit the theaters on the same date, it will be interesting to see how the Ram Pothineni movie clashes with the former.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is an upcoming movie starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, which serves as the sequel to the 2021 Pushpa: The Rise. The film, directed by Sukumar, features the icon star as Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler who goes to any extent to fulfill his dreams of becoming successful.

The sequel movie also features Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, reprising their roles from the first installment.

